Your guide to 2023 summer camps in Hall County

Bounce Out the Stigma

Who: Kids and young adult with disabilities ages 8-21

What: All-inclusive, non-competitive basketball camp that works on motor skills development and confidence building

When: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 26-30

Where: North Hall Community Center, 4175 Nopone Road, Gainesville

How much: $50

More info: bounceoutthestigma.org/gaineville-ga-2023-2

Camp Elachee

Who: Kids ages 4-12

What: Natured-focused outdoor camp for kids looking to learn more about their surroundings

When: 8 a.m. to noon June 5-30 for pre-K; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 31-July 22 for rising K-6th

Where: Elachee Nature Science Center, 2125 Elachee Drive, Gainesville

How much: $190 per week for pre-K; $180 for K-6 for Week 1, $225 for Weeks 2-5 and Weeks 7-8, $135 for Week 6

More info: elachee.org/camp-elachee

Connect Camps

Who: K-8th graders

What: Faith-based lessons, games and activities

Where: First Baptist Church, 751 Green St., Gainesville

When: 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 10-14

How much: $185 per camper

More info: connectcamps.com

Gainesville Parks and Recreation

With field trips, day camps, sports camps and specialty camps, Gainesville Parks and Recreation offers the largest variety of summer camps in the county.

Play Camp

Who: Kids ages 6-12

What: Outdoor camp that allows for play on ball fields, tennis courts, playground and on weekly field trips

When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 30-Aug. 4

Where: Martha Hope Cabin, 528 Prior St. NE, Gainesville

How much: $125 for residents, $132 for nonresidents

More info: gainesville.org/311/Camps

Splash Camp

Who: Kids ages 6-12

What: Pool time and weekly field trips

When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 30-Aug. 4

Where: Frances Meadows Aquatic Center, 1545 Community Way, Gainesville

How much: $125 for residents, $165 for nonresidents

More info: gainesville.org/311/Camps

Rookie Sports Camps

Who: Kids ages 6-8

What: Non-competitive camps designed to teach the basic skills in baseball, basketball, soccer, tennis and cheerleading

When: 10:45 a.m. to noon, May 30-June 2, June 12-16, June 26-30, July 10-14

Where: City Park, 549 Glenwood Drive NE, Gainesville; Enota Elementary School, 1340 Enota Ave., NE, Gainesville; Fair Street Neighborhood Center, 715 Fair St., Gainesville

How much: $85 for residents, $110 for nonresidents; for cheerleading, $90 for residents, $120 for nonresidents

More info: gainesville.org/311/Camps

Air and Space Camp

Who: Kids ages 6-12

What: Learn about Earth’s atmosphere, climate and about outer space

When: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., June 5-9

Where: Gainesville Civic Center 830 Green St., Gainesville

How much: $150 for residents, $200 for nonresidents

More info: gainesville.org/311/Camps

Extreme Sports Camps

Who: Kids ages 8-12

What: Learn sports and how to participate in a team setting

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 5-9, June 19-23, July 17-21

Where: Gainesville Civic Center, 830 Green St., Gainesville

How much: $200 for residents, $260 for nonresidents

More info: gainesville.org/311/Camps

Chef Camp

Who: Kids ages 6-12

What: Learn what it takes to run a restaurant

When: Session 1: 8:30 a.m. to noon June 19-23; Session 2: 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 17-21

Where: Gainesville Civic Center 830 Green St., Gainesville

How much: $125 for residents, $165 for nonresidents

More info: gainesville.org/311/Camps

J.A. Walters Family YMCA Camps

Who: Kids ages 4-14

What: Field trips and outdoor activities

When: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 30-July 28

Where: 2455 YMCA Drive, Gainesville

How much: $135 for YMCA members, $155 for nonmembers plus a $25 registration fee

More info: gamountainsymca.org

Quinlan Summer Art Camp

Who: Kids ages 8-12

What: Weekly projects, art history lessons and art appreciation

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 5-9, June 19-23, July 17-21

Where: Quinlan Visual Arts Center, 514 Green St., Gainesville

How much: $150 for members, $165 for nonmembers

More info: quinlanartscenter.org/summer-art-camp.html