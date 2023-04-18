Your guide to 2023 summer camps in Hall County

Attention all parents, grandparents and guardians of Hall County: The summer is almost here. There’s only a few weeks of school remaining and a summer's worth of time to fill.
Here’s your guide to this year’s summer camps.
Bounce Out the Stigma
Who: Kids and young adult with disabilities ages 8-21
What: All-inclusive, non-competitive basketball camp that works on motor skills development and confidence building
When: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 26-30
Where: North Hall Community Center, 4175 Nopone Road, Gainesville
How much: $50
More info: bounceoutthestigma.org/gaineville-ga-2023-2
Camp Elachee
Who: Kids ages 4-12
What: Natured-focused outdoor camp for kids looking to learn more about their surroundings
When: 8 a.m. to noon June 5-30 for pre-K; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 31-July 22 for rising K-6th
Where: Elachee Nature Science Center, 2125 Elachee Drive, Gainesville
How much: $190 per week for pre-K; $180 for K-6 for Week 1, $225 for Weeks 2-5 and Weeks 7-8, $135 for Week 6
More info: elachee.org/camp-elachee
Connect Camps
Who: K-8th graders
What: Faith-based lessons, games and activities
Where: First Baptist Church, 751 Green St., Gainesville
When: 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 10-14
How much: $185 per camper
More info: connectcamps.com
Gainesville Parks and Recreation
With field trips, day camps, sports camps and specialty camps, Gainesville Parks and Recreation offers the largest variety of summer camps in the county.
Play Camp
Who: Kids ages 6-12
What: Outdoor camp that allows for play on ball fields, tennis courts, playground and on weekly field trips
When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 30-Aug. 4
Where: Martha Hope Cabin, 528 Prior St. NE, Gainesville
How much: $125 for residents, $132 for nonresidents
More info: gainesville.org/311/Camps
Splash Camp
Who: Kids ages 6-12
What: Pool time and weekly field trips
When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 30-Aug. 4
Where: Frances Meadows Aquatic Center, 1545 Community Way, Gainesville
How much: $125 for residents, $165 for nonresidents
More info: gainesville.org/311/Camps
Rookie Sports Camps
Who: Kids ages 6-8
What: Non-competitive camps designed to teach the basic skills in baseball, basketball, soccer, tennis and cheerleading
When: 10:45 a.m. to noon, May 30-June 2, June 12-16, June 26-30, July 10-14
Where: City Park, 549 Glenwood Drive NE, Gainesville; Enota Elementary School, 1340 Enota Ave., NE, Gainesville; Fair Street Neighborhood Center, 715 Fair St., Gainesville
How much: $85 for residents, $110 for nonresidents; for cheerleading, $90 for residents, $120 for nonresidents
More info: gainesville.org/311/Camps
Air and Space Camp
Who: Kids ages 6-12
What: Learn about Earth’s atmosphere, climate and about outer space
When: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., June 5-9
Where: Gainesville Civic Center 830 Green St., Gainesville
How much: $150 for residents, $200 for nonresidents
More info: gainesville.org/311/Camps
Extreme Sports Camps
Who: Kids ages 8-12
What: Learn sports and how to participate in a team setting
When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 5-9, June 19-23, July 17-21
Where: Gainesville Civic Center, 830 Green St., Gainesville
How much: $200 for residents, $260 for nonresidents
More info: gainesville.org/311/Camps
Chef Camp
Who: Kids ages 6-12
What: Learn what it takes to run a restaurant
When: Session 1: 8:30 a.m. to noon June 19-23; Session 2: 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 17-21
Where: Gainesville Civic Center 830 Green St., Gainesville
How much: $125 for residents, $165 for nonresidents
More info: gainesville.org/311/Camps
J.A. Walters Family YMCA Camps
Who: Kids ages 4-14
What: Field trips and outdoor activities
When: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 30-July 28
Where: 2455 YMCA Drive, Gainesville
How much: $135 for YMCA members, $155 for nonmembers plus a $25 registration fee
More info: gamountainsymca.org
Quinlan Summer Art Camp
Who: Kids ages 8-12
What: Weekly projects, art history lessons and art appreciation
When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 5-9, June 19-23, July 17-21
Where: Quinlan Visual Arts Center, 514 Green St., Gainesville
How much: $150 for members, $165 for nonmembers
More info: quinlanartscenter.org/summer-art-camp.html