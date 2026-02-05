United Way’s United We Run 5K returns to Gainesville. Here are the details United Way of Hall County's 2026 United We Run 5k Walk & Run will be this spring. The event supports the improvement of education, health, and financial stability in Hall County. - Photo submitted by Pamela Kenney, United Way of Hall County director of advocacy United Way of Hall County announced its United We Run 5K Walk & Run, designed for everyone from competitive runners to families and friends looking for a fun day out.