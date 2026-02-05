By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
United Way’s United We Run 5K returns to Gainesville. Here are the details
021026 UNITED5K 3
United Way of Hall County's 2026 United We Run 5k Walk & Run will be this spring. The event supports the improvement of education, health, and financial stability in Hall County. - Photo submitted by Pamela Kenney, United Way of Hall County director of advocacy
United Way of Hall County announced its United We Run 5K Walk & Run, designed for everyone from competitive runners to families and friends looking for a fun day out.