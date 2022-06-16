The Arts Council’s upcoming concert series to stage live entertainment under the stars

Plagued by unrequited dreams of a quick summer getaway? You may find the antidote via an upcoming concert series set to transport listeners to the big city and beachfront shores.

Hosted by The Arts Council, Concerts Under the Stars is an ongoing series brandishing an eclectic array of local and nationally-renowned talent.

Former Screamin’ Cheetah Wheelies frontman Mike Farris kickstarts the series Saturday, June 18, digging into his rock and soul-singer roots.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for those 65 and older and $30 for students.

For $360, patrons can secure a table with eight front-row seats.

Doubling as The Arts Council’s annual Patriotic Pops Concert, the second performance — slated for Saturday, July 3 — features North Georgia’s own Northwinds Symphonic Band and the spirit of American independence.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $15 for students and veterans and their immediate family members. A table for eight is $240.

According to The Arts Council’s executive director Pamela Williams-Lime, Northwinds’ presence in the Patriotic Pops performance is a longstanding tradition spanning a full decade or more.

“It’s something the community looks forward to on an annual basis, and we’re happy to have them back,” Williams-Lime said.