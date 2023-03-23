Skate the City rolls back around after 3-year hiatus

Calling all skaters, skateboarders, bicyclists, scooters enthusiasts, unicycle fans and even babies in strollers. If it’s got wheels and no motor, you’re invited.
Skate the City is back after a three-year hiatus owed to the COVID-19 pandemic, and its revival is set to take place Sunday, April 30, at the skatepark on the Midland Greenway.
Skate the City
When: 1-4 p.m. April 30
Where: Midland Greenway, 682 Grove St., Gainesville
More info: exploregainesville.org/event/skate-the-city-gvl-parks-and-recreation
“It was just a fun idea to get people out to enjoy the beautiful Midland Greenway and enjoy some of the new facilities,” Main Street Gainesville Manager Nicole Parham said of the inaugural Skate the Park event in 2019. “We are all looking forward to having it take place again.”
The returning event features a skateboard competition and music provided by Buford-based DJ from Silverstar Productions and Let there be Rock Schools in Gainesville.
For the kids and non-skaters, there will be a communal painting project on a large canvas as well as opportunities to create individual works of art, all provided by a local business, Celestial Studios.
Mini skateboards, bikes and skates will be available for painting take-home art pieces.
The food, drink and dessert options will come courtesy of The Inked Pig, King of Pops, Downtown Drafts, Carniceria Tapatia and Parks and Rec’s Concessions.For more information, visit exploregainesville.org.