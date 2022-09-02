Rock Goodbye Angel to host candlelight vigil for babies lost to stillbirth, miscarriage

“This is an event to not only just bring awareness to pregnancy and infant loss because I think this subject is very taboo,” Ewers said. “People don't like to talk about babies dying, you know; it's very tender, it's very emotional. But these families need to be supported and need to know that there is a community that supports them and that there are resources and counselors and community support groups available for them.”

According to Ewers, the vigil is an event where families who share the same pain and grief come out and let their guard down in a space where they are not alone.

The vigil is intended to honor any related loss of a baby up to a year old, including miscarriage, stillbirth and sudden infant death syndrome, Ewers said.

“For some people, this is the only day that they feel allowed to say their baby's name and to acknowledge that they had a loss,” she said. “This is the only time that they actually feel like they are their mom or a dad or they feel like they can recognize or honor a baby that maybe (they) never even told anybody that they lost.”

The event will begin with fellowship and dinner at 5:30 p.m., followed by the vigil at 6:30 p.m. The vigil will start early to ensure that the candles will be lit and in the water by 7 p.m., Ewers said.

Rock Goodbye Angel offers free, weekly in-person and online support groups to individuals who have experienced pregnancy or infant loss. The organization also has grief support videos on its YouTube channel.

To learn more about Rock Goodbye Angel or to join its support group, visit rockgoodbyeangel.org.