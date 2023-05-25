Outdoor music series set to debut at this site in Flowery Branch

“It has been really cool to see new things coming out of the ground,” Carden said.



The series will take place every first Sunday of the month at 6:30 p.m., with the live musical entertainment beginning at 7 p.m.



The musical performers will vary month to month, according to Carden.

The first act scheduled to perform is familiar with Hall County and Flowery Branch, she said. North Georgia-based country folk duo The Band Loula has been confirmed as the opening act. The musical acts for the next four Music in the Branch dates have yet to be confirmed.

While looking for bands to book for the series, Carden wasn’t familiar with The Band Loula until a friend recommended them. After listening to the band online, Carden felt that their vibe fits what she would like to see at Music in the Branch going forward: casual and local.

“I think they are a fun, up and coming band,” she said.

According to Carden, Music in the Branch is aimed to be “strictly about the music,” but she wanted to make sure food is available at the same time. One food truck will be on site for the series’ debut: Branch House Tavern. A drink station with beer, wine, soft drinks and water will be managed by Beer Me.

Carden said Music in the Branch will be a way to further highlight local businesses and partnerships.

“I love folks that are in Hall County and in the local market,” she said. “Our community has so many business owners that wanted to help.”

One of those businesses that has partnered with Music in the Branch is Breakwater Grill. A local restaurant that specializes in Angus burgers, steaks and seafood, Breakwater Grill is offering a special dining option for Music in the Branch attendees: Orders placed through the Breakwater Grill app during the event can be delivered to a pickup station inside the amphitheater, according to Carden.

The series is set to recur through October.