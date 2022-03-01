Celebrate your favorite dogs — or find one to take home — at Mutts on Main

Gainesville’s Main Street is going to the dogs as the Mutts on Main pet expo returns to celebrate four-legged friendships and help canines housed at the Hall County Animal Shelter find their forever home.

Slated for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26, local dogs can try their hand — or paw, rather — at an agility course or compete for bragging rights in best dressed, best trick and look-alike categories while their owners browse vendors and artisans’ pet-related goods and sales.