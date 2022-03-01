Celebrate your favorite dogs — or find one to take home — at Mutts on Main

Mutts on Main
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 26
Where: Main Street, GainesvilleMore info: gainesville.org/calendar.aspx?EID=1719
Gainesville’s Main Street is going to the dogs as the Mutts on Main pet expo returns to celebrate four-legged friendships and help canines housed at the Hall County Animal Shelter find their forever home.
Slated for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26, local dogs can try their hand — or paw, rather — at an agility course or compete for bragging rights in best dressed, best trick and look-alike categories while their owners browse vendors and artisans’ pet-related goods and sales.
Contest entry fees are $5 per canine and will go toward supporting the Hall County Animal Shelter, which will be on site with some of its available pets for prospective owners to adopt.
“We’re just hoping to open up the gateway and get as many dogs adopted as possible,” Main Street Gainesville Manager Nicole Ricketts said.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit will arrive for a meet and greet at 11 a.m., followed by the Gainesville Police Department K-9 Unit at 3 p.m.
At noon, available dogs from the Humane Society will strut their stuff in a fashion show featuring downtown retailers.
The Becky Simon Band takes the stage at 1 p.m., with a disc dog show and entertainment hour set to begin at 2 p.m.
“For anyone that has a love of dogs, it’s going to be a fun time on the square,” Ricketts said.
Mutts on Main is still accepting both vendor and sponsor applications for those looking to sell goods or promote their business. While any business can be a sponsor, personal vendors must sell pet-specific goods and services.
“We want the event to be something where people who love dogs can come and be immersed in vendors that are either selling pet clothes or per services or something of the sort,” Ricketts said.
Entry fees are $25 for vendors. Vendor applications are available online through March 14.
Sponsorships run between $250 and $1,000, depending on the amount of representation a business is interested in. Main Street Gainesville event sponsorship forms can also be found online.
For more information on Mutts on Main, visit gainesville.org.More information on the Hall County Animal Shelter and its adoption process can be found on the shelter's website.