Celebrate your favorite dogs — or find one to take home — at Mutts on Main

Contest entry fees are $5 per canine and will go toward supporting the Hall County Animal Shelter, which will be on site with some of its available pets for prospective owners to adopt.



“We’re just hoping to open up the gateway and get as many dogs adopted as possible,” Main Street Gainesville Manager Nicole Ricketts said.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit will arrive for a meet and greet at 11 a.m., followed by the Gainesville Police Department K-9 Unit at 3 p.m.

At noon, available dogs from the Humane Society will strut their stuff in a fashion show featuring downtown retailers.

The Becky Simon Band takes the stage at 1 p.m., with a disc dog show and entertainment hour set to begin at 2 p.m.

“For anyone that has a love of dogs, it’s going to be a fun time on the square,” Ricketts said.