John Jarrard Lake Show turns up music for sixth year at Lake Lanier

Jody Jackson, executive director of the John Jarrard Foundation, said he is thrilled to bring the concert back for its sixth year after canceling it in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“I feel really good about it,” he said. “We’ve always loved the venue. With the pandemic and everybody not having live music and getting together, it’s awesome to be able to have the first big kick off of the summer.”

Shawn Mullins, a Georgia native, is best known for his 1998 single, “Lullaby,” which was nominated for a Grammy Award. Jackson describes Mullins as an acoustic rock singer-songwriter who offers an Americana style. He said the opening band encompasses rock, pop and country genres, and will play both original songs and covers.