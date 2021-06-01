John Jarrard Lake Show turns up music for sixth year at Lake Lanier

The John Jarrard Foundation is inviting people to enjoy an evening of live music with its sixth annual Lake Show.
The concert will start at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Lake Lanier Olympic Park. The Allen Nivens Band will open the evening’s entertainment, followed by headliner, The Shawn Mullins Band.
Jody Jackson, executive director of the John Jarrard Foundation, said he is thrilled to bring the concert back for its sixth year after canceling it in 2020 because of the pandemic.
“I feel really good about it,” he said. “We’ve always loved the venue. With the pandemic and everybody not having live music and getting together, it’s awesome to be able to have the first big kick off of the summer.”
Shawn Mullins, a Georgia native, is best known for his 1998 single, “Lullaby,” which was nominated for a Grammy Award. Jackson describes Mullins as an acoustic rock singer-songwriter who offers an Americana style. He said the opening band encompasses rock, pop and country genres, and will play both original songs and covers.
Sixth annual Lake Show
What: John Jarrard Foundation event featuring the Shawn Mullins Band and opening group, The Allen Nivens Band. Proceeds benefit several local charities.
When: 5 p.m. gates open Saturday, June 5; show starts at 6 p.m.
Where: Lake Lanier Olympic Park, 3105 Clarks Bridge Road, Gainesville
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Lake+Lanier+Olympic+Park/@34.3531073,-83.7934223,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x885f58777789d3d5:0x31934b563f50e10!8m2!3d34.353102!4d-83.7912407How much: $20 general admission
More info/tickets: johnjarrardfoundation.com/event/6th-annual-lake-show/
To become a sponsor: contact Jody Jackson at 615-390-5118
The gates will open at 5 p.m., and admission is $20 per person. Entry fees will go toward the charities supported by the John Jarrard Foundation, including The Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier, Goods News Clinics, Good News at Noon, Sisu Integrated Early Learning and Georgia Mountain Food Bank.
The foundation, set up by other local musicians and friends of John Jarrard, has raised money for numerous charities in Hall County since the musician’s death in 2001. Jarrard was a songwriter whose music was recorded and performed by acts like Don Williams, Alabama, George Strait and Tracy Lawrence. He was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame in 2010.
While people listen to the live entertainment on Saturday, they’ll be able to pick up food from several vendors including All Around the World, which serves a range of international dishes; Q’Pas Latin Grub, a food truck embracing cuisine from Venezuela, Colombia, Brazil and Cuba; Hop’s Kitchen, which offers gourmet American classics; and Kajun Asian, a Cajun and Asian fusion food truck. Beverages like soda, wine and beer will also be available to purchase.
The show will end around 10 p.m. with a fireworks display. Masks are not required, but Jackson said free face coverings and hand sanitizer will be available for attendees. He added that the outdoor venue offers enough room for people who want to distance themselves from others.
“It’s going to be a time with great music, great food, great friends and fireworks,” Jackson said.
People can purchase tickets at the event or by visiting johnjarrardfoundation.com.
Tables are available for those who want to become a sponsor, ranging from $500-$2,500 and coming with different offerings. To view these sponsorship options, visit johnjarrardfoundation.com/event/6th-annual-lake-show/ or call Jackson at 615-390-5118.