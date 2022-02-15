Find tips for aging gracefully at The Times' upcoming health expo

Throughout the day, attendees will hear from Drs. Jeffrey Marshall and Allison Dupon, interventional cardiologists with Northside Hospital Cardiovascular Institute, and Dr. Michael Gottsman, orthopedic surgeon with Arthritis & Total Joint Specialists, each of whom will be sharing their expertise on the topics of health and aging.

Guests will also have access to more than 30 vendors and their products. Participating vendors include Insurance Source, A Helping Hand Home Care, Your CBD Store, Optimal Hearing and BGW Dental.

According to The Times’ event coordinator Megan Lewis, while the annual event typically draws a 35- to 65-year-old demographic, anyone interested in healthy aging is encouraged to join.

“This event really is for everyone,” Lewis said. “We’ll have a little bit of something for everyone working to improve their health over the coming years.”

This year marks the expo’s return to the Frances Meadows Aquatic Center, where it was held prior to the pandemic. No mask or vaccine mandates will be enforced, but Lewis said social distancing is encouraged “as much as possible.”

Those who can’t attend on March 9 will still have the chance to visit aging expos in Dawson County on Feb. 22 or in Forsyth County on March 16.