Gainesville’s Daddy Daughter dances coming up soon

Dads and daughters, start polishing your dancing shoes.

Gainesville Parks & Recreation’s 22nd annual Daddy Daughter Dances are set for Feb. 22-25, helping girls of all ages mint lasting memories with the fatherly (or grandfatherly) figure in their life.

Slated for 6-8:30 p.m. in the Gainesville Civic Center’s grand ballroom, the dance floor will welcome dads and daughters in sixth grade and older on Feb. 22, fourth and fifth grade dancers on Feb. 23, second and third grade dancers on Feb. 24 and pre-kindergarten and first grade on the fourth and final night, Feb. 25.

