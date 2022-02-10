Gainesville’s Daddy Daughter dances coming up soon

Daddy Daughter Dances
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 22-25
Where: 830 Green St. NE, Gainesville
How much: $50-$60 per pair and $17.50-$21 per additional sibling
To register: Visit the Gainesville Civic Center, Frances Meadows Aquatic Center or sign up online by Feb. 18More info: gainesville.org/384/Parks-Recreation or facebook.com/gainesvilleparkandrec
Dads and daughters, start polishing your dancing shoes.
Gainesville Parks & Recreation’s 22nd annual Daddy Daughter Dances are set for Feb. 22-25, helping girls of all ages mint lasting memories with the fatherly (or grandfatherly) figure in their life.
Slated for 6-8:30 p.m. in the Gainesville Civic Center’s grand ballroom, the dance floor will welcome dads and daughters in sixth grade and older on Feb. 22, fourth and fifth grade dancers on Feb. 23, second and third grade dancers on Feb. 24 and pre-kindergarten and first grade on the fourth and final night, Feb. 25.
According to Samantha Ballinger, recreation program coordinator for Gainesville Parks & Recreation, the dance isn’t limited to dads; rather, it’s inclusive to any important man in a girl’s life, including granddads, stepdads, uncles and family friends.
Registration is required to attend the Daddy Daughter Dances, and can be secured at the Gainesville Civic Center, Frances Meadows Aquatic Center or online by Feb. 18.
For city residents, admission is $50 per pair and $17.50 for additional siblings. Non-residents can dance for $60 per pair, with an additional $21 per sibling.
“Candyland” is the theme of this year’s dance. Each of the four nights will include dinner — chicken tenders, salad, green beans, macaroni and cheese and dessert are on the menu, Ballinger said — a raffle, professional photos and a souvenir cup for each guest to take home.
A one-night event once upon a time, the Daddy Daughter Dance has grown to be Gainesville Parks & Recreation’s biggest event of the year, according to Ballinger.
“It’s a tradition for dads and daughters to make memories together and come back year after year,” she said.
For more information, visit gainesville.org/384/Parks-Recreation or Gainesville Parks & Recreation’s Facebook page.