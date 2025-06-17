By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Food Truck Friday rolls back into Gainesville
04202024 FOODTRUCK 8.jpg
The third Food Truck Friday event at Lake Lanier Olympic Park is set for this Friday. The event includes live music, food trucks, beer & wine tents, and other retail vendors. The event happens every third Friday through the summer and is free and open to the public. - photo by Scott Rogers
Start your engines – and your appetites. The third helping of Food Truck Friday is sizzling its way back to Lake Lanier Olympic Park and this one comes with a side of sirens.