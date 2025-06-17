Food Truck Friday rolls back into Gainesville The third Food Truck Friday event at Lake Lanier Olympic Park is set for this Friday. The event includes live music, food trucks, beer & wine tents, and other retail vendors. The event happens every third Friday through the summer and is free and open to the public. - photo by Scott Rogers Start your engines – and your appetites. The third helping of Food Truck Friday is sizzling its way back to Lake Lanier Olympic Park and this one comes with a side of sirens.