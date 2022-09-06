‘A taste of our town’: Flowery Branch Car Show and Chili Cook-off to hit the streets once again

Slated for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, the event will feature 25 vendors alongside food trucks and close to 200 classic cars.

“We're going to have classic American cars, European cars, Volkswagen late model cars,” said Michael Lancaster, director of the car show and cook-off. “Lanier Corvettes Unlimited will display one model from the early 50s all the way up to today, they'll have 16 cars that represent all eight generations.”

Spectators can also look forward to Lanier Technical College bringing out an Indy-style car from the Indy Racing Series.

The chili cook-off is expected to have around 10 competitors, including the Hall County Fire Department, Hall County Sheriff's Office and the Flowery Branch Police Department, all of which will be competing for the title of best chili in the county.

The cook-off will take place from noon to 3 p.m. under the city’s brand-new farmers market pavilion.

The grand prize for best-tasting chili is $200.

Those participating in the car show will be vying for the title of Best of Show, Runner Up, People’s Choice, Sponsor’s Choice and Top 20, which come with trophies custom made by Lanier Tech’s motor vehicle technology program using old car parts.

The Friends of Flowery Branch Car Show nonprofit will use the car show as a fundraising medium for two local charities, the Children's Center for Hope and Healing and Safe Boating Lake Lanier.

The Children’s Center for Hope and Healing provides counseling services to children who are sexually abused and provide services to the families to help break that cycle of abuse, while Safe Boating Lake Lanier provides boating safety courses and other courses to cut down on the number of drownings and incidents on Lake Lanier.

According to Lancaster, what makes this year’s show unique from those before it is that it’s “going a step further by highlighting the vendors and bringing the community together, but we're also doing it with a greater purpose.”

Downtown Flowery Branch will be closed to traffic during the event.

Parking will be available on Lights Ferry Road near its intersection with Atlanta Highway.

Additional parking will be available on Spring Street at First United Flowery Branch Methodist Church. Wheelchair accessible parking will be available at City Hall.

“I would hope that families would come out together to see the art and style of the cars and get a taste of history and also a taste of our town,” Lancaster said.