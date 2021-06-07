Craving some friendly competition? This Gainesville resident is hosting Family Field Day for the community

Local families are invited to Roper Park in Gainesville for a day of fun, food and a friendly competition.

Family Field Day kicks off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26, and lasts until 5 p.m.

The free event, hosted by Neal Curry of Gainesville, will be packed with games for both children and adults, including tug of war and a water balloon toss. Those who arrive at 10:30 a.m. have the option to participate in flag football.

Come hungry because the event’s volunteers will serve up a selection of barbecue, hot dogs and fried fish. Kona Ice will sell its frozen treats to attendees.

People can purchase $1 raffle tickets during Family Field Day to win prizes such as gift cards and a 32-inch flat-screen TV. As people grab some grub and play games, a DJ will offer live music.

Curry said he decided to hold the event to help bring families together.

“What inspired me to do this is we have so many broken families and kids losing focus due to everything that’s going on around us,” he said. “We need to show our youth that we can build character and leadership (by) bringing everyone together as a community (of) all races and backgrounds.”