Upcoming Christmas celebration marks block parties' return to Flowery Branch

After a long, quiet year without block parties — which used to happen monthly prior to COVID-19 — the city of Flowery Branch is putting live events back on the calendar.

On Saturday, Dec. 18, a day-long Christmas market and block party will bring the community back together for the revival of regularly scheduled Flowery Branch block parties.

According to public information officer Renee Carden, the city is excited to see events like this happening again.

“Our events downtown have been missed,” she said.