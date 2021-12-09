Upcoming Christmas celebration marks block parties' return to Flowery Branch

Flowery Branch Christmas Market
When: 2-8 p.m. Dec. 18
Where: 5302 Railroad Avenue, Flowery BranchMore info: branchblockparty.com
After a long, quiet year without block parties — which used to happen monthly prior to COVID-19 — the city of Flowery Branch is putting live events back on the calendar.
On Saturday, Dec. 18, a day-long Christmas market and block party will bring the community back together for the revival of regularly scheduled Flowery Branch block parties.
According to public information officer Renee Carden, the city is excited to see events like this happening again.
“Our events downtown have been missed,” she said.
Festivities will span from 2-8 p.m. and include pictures with Santa, storytime with the Hall County Public Library, train rides, games, a polar bear slide and Christmas crafts for children.
Joining the fun is the city’s Christmas farmers market, where shoppers can browse a selection of homemade holiday gifts and farm-fresh food.
Forty or so local vendors will be setting up shop with a variety of locally-sourced food items including produce, pork, beef, seafood, eggs, honey and sausage, while local artisans showcase their soaps, body products, candles, handmade craft items, women’s clothing and custom yard signs.
Winter farmers markets will recur every first and third Thursday of the month through April.
The official kick-off of the 2022 block party season, the Dec. 18 event will also be a one-stop shop for food and entertainment, with a line-up of food trucks and vendors including Pico’s Hot Dogs, Bills Grills, The Jax Shack and Paw Paws Peanuts along with hot chocolate, funnel cakes, cotton candy, beer and wine and live performances by Flowery Branch High School Wind Symphonic Band, Fused Dance Center and Alicats Dance.
As the sun goes down and the countdown for the city’s tree lighting begins, the Flowery Branch High School Wind Symphonic Band will perform a series of classic Christmas songs. A fireworks show will close out the evening.
“I am so excited to have events happening again in Flowery Branch,” Carden said. “My joy comes from seeing others having fun and happy. I think that’s what being a part of the community is, it’s people coming out, meeting your neighbors, laughing, supporting our local businesses, just enjoying one another.”