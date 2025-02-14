Angela Middleton’s TBird’s Touch supports black entrepreneurs in historic Harper-Smith House Angela Middleton tours the Harper-Smith Historic House Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. The Harper-Smith House Inc. organization takes its name from the former owners of the Harper Smith House, William Harper, and Mr. and Mrs. Enoch and Latrelle Smith. Mr. Harper was Gainesville's first African American principal, shepherding Fair Street Elementary School. - photo by Scott Rogers Angela Middleton likes to refer to herself as the proprietor of the only Black-owned registered historic home in Gainesville.