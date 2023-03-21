8 places to hunt for Easter eggs in Hall County

With Easter around the corner, it’s open season for egg hunting across Hall County. From church eggstravaganzas to parks and recreation-hosted festivities, here are some events to add to the family calendar.
Chicopee Baptist Church
When: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 25
Where: 13 First St., Gainesville
More info: chicopeebaptistchurch.com/calendar-2
Gainesville First United Methodist Church
When: Noon to 2 p.m. March 26
Where: 2780 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
Hunt times: Age 3 and younger, 1 p.m.; first and second grade, 1:15 p.m.; pre-K and kindergarten, 1:35 p.m.; third through fifth grade, 1:50 p.m.
More info: gfumc.com/add-events/easter-egg-hunt-2023
Mountain View Baptist Church
When: 6-7:30pm Wednesday, March 29
Where: 3765 Mountain View Road, Gainesville
More info: mvbc.me
Westminster Presbyterian Church
When: 6-7:30 p.m. March 29
Where: 1397 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
More info: wcpca.org/events
McEver Road Church
When: 10 a.m. April 1
Where: 5226 McEver Road, Oakwood
More info: mceverumc.org/events
Midland Greenway
When: 2 p.m. April 1
Where: 682 Grove St., Gainesville
Hunt times: Age 3 and younger, 2 p.m.; ages 4-7, 2:45 p.m.; ages 8-10, 2 p.m.
More info: facebook.com/gainesvilleparksandrec
Gainesville First Church of the Nazarene
When: 2-4 p.m. April 1
Where: 1301 Otila Drive, Gainesville
More info: facebook.com/gainesvillenaz
First Baptist Church of Gainesville
When: 10 a.m. April 8
Where: 751 Green St., GainesvilleMore info: fbcgainesville.org/events