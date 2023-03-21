By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
8 places to hunt for Easter eggs in Hall County
2022-03-26 Gainesville Times Easter Egg Hunt 6.jpg
Families turned out Saturday, April 9, 2022, to gather a basket of eggs at the Gainesville Parks and Recreation Easter Egg Hunt at the Midland Greenway. - photo by Natalae LaDouceur

With Easter around the corner, it’s open season for egg hunting across Hall County. From church eggstravaganzas to parks and recreation-hosted festivities, here are some events to add to the family calendar.

Add your event

Event organizers, if your event is not included, you can visit gainesvilletimes.com/calendar and submit your information. 

Email life@gainesvilletimes.com with any additional questions.
Chicopee Baptist Church

When: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 25

Where: 13 First St., Gainesville

More info: chicopeebaptistchurch.com/calendar-2 

Gainesville First United Methodist Church

When: Noon to 2 p.m. March 26

Where: 2780 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

Hunt times: Age 3 and younger, 1 p.m.; first and second grade, 1:15 p.m.; pre-K and kindergarten, 1:35 p.m.; third through fifth grade, 1:50 p.m.

More info: gfumc.com/add-events/easter-egg-hunt-2023 

Mountain View Baptist Church

When: 6-7:30pm Wednesday, March 29

Where: 3765 Mountain View Road, Gainesville

More info: mvbc.me 

Westminster Presbyterian Church

When: 6-7:30 p.m. March 29

Where: 1397 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

More info: wcpca.org/events 

McEver Road Church

When: 10 a.m. April 1

Where: 5226 McEver Road, Oakwood

More info: mceverumc.org/events 

Midland Greenway

When: 2 p.m. April 1

Where: 682 Grove St., Gainesville

Hunt times: Age 3 and younger, 2 p.m.; ages 4-7, 2:45 p.m.; ages 8-10, 2 p.m.

More info: facebook.com/gainesvilleparksandrec 

Gainesville First Church of the Nazarene

When: 2-4 p.m. April 1

Where: 1301 Otila Drive, Gainesville

More info: facebook.com/gainesvillenaz 

First Baptist Church of Gainesville

When: 10 a.m. April 8

Where: 751 Green St., Gainesville

More info: fbcgainesville.org/events