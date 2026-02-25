2026 Best of Hall winners celebrated at Casino Royale Winners of the Best Of Hall gather Tuesday, Feb 24, 2026, at The Boathouse At Lake Lanier to celebrate being voted the Best of Hall in their respective categories. Businesses and other organizations are nominated by the community, and winners are chosen based on votes from community members. - photo by Scott Rogers The annual Best of Hall celebration returned Tuesday, Feb. 25, to congratulate The Times’ Readers’ Choice award winners with a Casino Royale event at The Boathouse at Lake Lanier Olympic Park.