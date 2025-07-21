By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
16 Things to do in Hall County, July 21 – July 27
Golf
The Chattahoochee Golf Club will host the Annual Men's City Championship Golf Tournament this weekend, July 25-27. - photo by For The Times
There’s plenty on this week’s calendar, including a week-long coloring therapy for adults event, a couple farmer’s market, a few concerts – ranging from Homewreckerz at Branch House Tavern to the Chili Poppers, a Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers, at 37 Main– Yoga on the Lawn, a Georgia Mountains YMCA hiring event, the Annual Men’s City Championship Golf Tournament at Chattahoochee Golf Club and Caffeine and Octane at Lanier Raceway, among others.