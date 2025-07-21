There’s plenty on this week’s calendar, including a week-long coloring therapy for adults event, a couple farmer’s market, a few concerts – ranging from Homewreckerz at Branch House Tavern to the Chili Poppers, a Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers, at 37 Main– Yoga on the Lawn, a Georgia Mountains YMCA hiring event, the Annual Men’s City Championship Golf Tournament at Chattahoochee Golf Club and Caffeine and Octane at Lanier Raceway, among others.
16 Things to do in Hall County, July 21 – July 27