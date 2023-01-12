‘We like to keep it simple.’ Small-batch barbecue spot serves bites of the West Coast in Hall County

“I think a lot of people are being deprived of good barbecue,” Mitchell said. “If you’re real comfortable with heat and smoke, you can change it up. (It’s) not that difficult.”



Mitchell’s Brunswick stew is one example, with many a customer connecting its chilis and spice with flavors of the West.

While his dishes carry some California influence, Mitchell aims to craft a flavor that’s all his own.

“You’ll see a lot of cumin and coriander finding their way into my dishes,” he said. “Some of it’s been molded by the folks that come in here and eat. When I first came out here, my coleslaw was having carrots and red cabbage in it, and folks said, ‘We just like cabbage or dressing.’ I said, ‘All right, no more carrots. Just plain cabbage, you got it.’”

From Smokin’ Mike’s, customers can nosh on just the meat, a sandwich or a plate with two sides, choosing between coleslaw, baked beans, mac and cheese, twice-baked potato casserole, potato salad and Brunswick stew.

“We like to keep it simple. We like to overload you on whatever you’re getting, too — we don’t ever want anybody thinking they got short changed around here, so we load ‘em up. I take pleasure in being able to put out a really big portion for a good price. That’s our format here. We don’t cut any corners, and people respond to that.”

As for dessert, that’s subject to change daily, though banana pudding and some type of cobbler are recurring guests on the specials board.

Pulled pork may be Smokin’ Mike’s No. 1 bestseller, Mitchell said, but he’s found customers don’t mind going out of their way for a helping of his brisket, either.

“A lot of folks say they just can’t get good brisket around — at least they say they find it here,” he said. “Everything here has got its following. If it didn’t, it’d be replaced. Everything here finds its way out the door.”

While Smokin’ Mike’s does offer house-made sauce for its meats, it’s served strictly on the side, upholding Mitchell’s conviction that good barbecue is all in the smoke.