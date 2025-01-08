Kitchen Inspections: January 2 – January 8, 2025 Smokin' Mike's Meats on Price Road near the Hall/Dawson County line is an out of the way barbecue restaurant serving up a selection of smoked meats and scratch sides and desserts. Owner Michael Mitchell prepares the usual cuts of smoked meats one would expect plus many other daily specials such as pork chops, pork roulade, smoked meatloaf and smoke pork belly among many others. - photo by Scott Rogers The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department.