Fresh produce lovers’ guide to Hall County farmers markets

‘Tis the season for strawberry-stained lips and homegrown tomato juice dribbling down to your elbows as you clutch your first mater sammich of the year. Lovers of fresh produce can find these essential summertime ingredients and other goods at several farmers markets throughout Hall County. Most open in mid to late May, closing for the season in early fall.
Braselton Farmers Market
Staged on the patio of the restored Braselton Bros. department store, Braselton’s summer farmers markets begin Friday, June 3. Stretching through Friday, Aug. 19, the markets recur weekly and showcase the wares of local farmers, bakers and makers.
In the offseason, the town hosts a monthly market every third Friday from September to May, excluding December.
When: 4-7 p.m. Fridays
Where: 9924 Davis St., Braselton
More info: facebook.com/BraseltonFarmersMarket
Flowery Branch Farmers Market
Commencing Thursday, May 12 on the lawn of City Hall on Pine Street, the market is slated to move into its long-awaited pavilion off Railroad Avenue behind the city’s historic train depot in June. There, market-goers will have a permanent, covered venue to peruse the market’s assorted produce, baked goods and handmade items to the tune of live music.
When: 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays
Where: 5410 W. Pine St., Flowery Branch
More info: flowerybranchfarmersmarket.com
Gainesville Farmers Market
The offerings of local farmers, food purveyors, craftspeople and musicians collide at the Gainesville Farmers Market hosted on the downtown square. The 2022 season is set to kick off May 27, recurring every Friday through Oct. 7.
When: 2-6 p.m. Fridays
Where: Downtown Gainesville square
More info: www.hallfarmers.org
Hall County Farmers Market
For the weeks where once just isn’t enough, Hall County’s farmers market poses double the opportunity to stock up on fresh, local goods. From May through September, shoppers can find this season’s vendors set up on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
Now on the other side of its semicentennial, the 51-year-old market comes from humble beginnings, moving from Lakeshore Mall in the early 1970s to its permanent home in the early 1990s, which Hall County voters funded by passing a 1% sales tax. The facility was built with 57 vendor spaces beneath two pole barns.
When: 2:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays
Where: 734 E. Crescent Drive, Gainesville
More info: www.hallcountyfarmersmarket.org
Northeast Georgia Locally Grown
This online market operates year-round. Shoppers fill their virtual basket over the weekend, and farmers spend Tuesday and Wednesday harvesting and packing the chosen items for pickup Wednesday evening.
When: Order online Fridays-Mondays, pick up 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: 322 Academy St. NE, GainesvilleMore info: northeastgeorgia.locallygrown.net