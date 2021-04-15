Column: Can any fast food chain’s chicken sandwich rival Chick-fil-A?

The war between fast food chains for the title of best chicken sandwich isn’t over. This year, more restaurants entered the fray.



The chicken sandwich wars began in August 2019 when Popeyes released its chicken sandwich to go after Chick-fil-A’s title as the chain with the best chicken sandwich.

A craze broke out over the internet as thousands flooded Popeyes restaurants to get a taste of the new sandwich. Drive-thru lines stretched past the restaurants and into the streets, with locations experiencing a chicken sandwich shortage locally and across the country.

Now, Zaxby’s and McDonald’s have entered the war. McDonald’s released several variants of the chicken sandwich in February and Zaxbys recently put out its signature chicken sandwich to all locations in early March.

As a native of Gainesville, the self-proclaimed chicken capital of the world, I took it upon myself to try all four sandwiches to see whose is really the best. I ordered the sandwiches as they come, with no alterations, and decided to stay away from the spicy versions to make sure things didn’t get too complicated.

I will be rating the sandwiches on three main categories: taste, presentation and value on a 1 to 5 scale.