‘We support our female clergy’: Gainesville First Baptist breaks with Southern Baptists over ban on female pastors

First Baptist has two female pastors of its own.

“As you are likely aware, FBCG has celebrated the presence of women pastors on our staff for some time, and we will not compromise this practice on account of the SBC’s actions,” Shoulta wrote. “Our staff has anticipated this move by the Convention for some time, but the possibility became an imminent reality when leaders from the SBC publicly categorized several congregations, including FBCG, as bodies which ‘contaminate the soil of our Convention with distrust and disobedience to the Scriptures.’”

At its annual meeting in New Orleans on Tuesday, the SBC overwhelmingly rejected the appeals of two churches that had been expelled earlier this year for having female pastors, including Saddleback Church, a California megachurch founded by retired pastor Rick Warren, author of the best-selling book “The Purpose Driven Life.”

Saddleback had been the denomination’s second-largest congregation and until recently was widely touted as a success story amid larger Southern Baptist membership declines, according to the Associated Press.

“Messengers voted for conformity and uniformity rather than unity. The only way you will have unity is to love diversity. We made this effort knowing we were not going to win,” Warren said at a news conference after the results were announced, AP reported.

“There are people who want to take the SBC back to the 1950s when white men ruled supreme and when the woman’s place was in the home,” Warren added.

For years, questions about women’s role in the ministry have caused turmoil in the SBC, according to AP. All Baptist churches are independent, meaning the SBC can’t tell them what to do, but it can decide which churches are “not in friendly cooperation,” in the official verbiage for an expulsion. The SBC’s statement of faith says only qualified men can serve as pastors, but this is believed to be the first time the SBC has expelled any churches over the issue.

SBC delegates also rejected a similar appeal by a smaller church, Fern Creek Baptist of Louisville, Kentucky, which is led by a woman pastor.

Shoulta accused the SBC of using intimidation to garner support for the constitutional amendment barring women from serving as pastors.

“SBC leaders obtained the names and photos of FBCG staff and published them on a digital ‘watch list’ of churches with female pastors in order to garner support for the aforementioned constitutional amendment,” he wrote in his letter. “This bullying tactic compromised the safety and well-being of the women on our staff, a move which saddened and infuriated our church leadership.”

He told The Times that none of his staff have received any threats thus far.

“This was forced upon us,” he said in an interview. “We did not ask for this. We have celebrated women pastors for several decades now. It was the Southern Baptist Convention that came to a point where they forced churches to ultimately make a decision as to whether or not they were going to stay Southern Baptist, or either fire or change the title of their female pastors. We care for and support and celebrate our female clergy, and are choosing to move forward with them as our pastors rather than remaining in cooperation with the Southern Baptist Convention.”





The Associated Press contributed to this report.



