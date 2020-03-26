United Way sets up coronavirus relief fund

As Hall County residents deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Way of Hall County has seen volumes with its Compass Center more than double and has established a relief fund to help the community.



The United Way hopes to raise $50,000 to help local people affected.

“Missing paychecks, the inability to pay rent and a lack of access to food and essential supplies are realities that many of our neighbors are facing and will have to face in the coming weeks,” United Way board chair Katie Dubnik said in a statement. “There has never been a time when community support and financial resources are needed more than now.”

The relief fund will be used to provide direct financial assistance to people through the Compass Center and to nonprofits who are doing their own work to help.

United Way is taking donations to the fund through its website.

“We have seen our Compass Center volume more than double since the COVID-19 public health emergency began a few weeks ago,” United Way president Jessica Dudley said in a statement. “And many of our calls are first time requests from people whose situations have drastically changed because of the spread of the virus.”

The North Georgia Community Foundation has set up a similar fund that will make grants to area nonprofits that are helping people deal with the financial impact of the pandemic.