United Way launches webinar series for senior adults adjusting to the pandemic

United Way of Hall County is extending its help to senior adults as they navigate a COVID-19 world with a series of webinars this November.
“With our Reach Out campaign, we realized how much mental health does affect everyone as a whole,” said Jessica Dudley, the nonprofit’s president and chief professional officer. “This is an opportunity for us to reach out to a group that we haven’t historically reached out to as much.”
The nonprofit already launched its first live webinar of the three-part series Thursday, Nov. 5, which encompassed balancing mental and physical wellbeing while social distancing. People can watch the recorded video by visiting United Way’s Facebook page or its website.
Facebook Live senior adult panels by United Way of Hall County
You’re Not Alone – Helpful Community Resources for those Sheltering in Place
What: Free webinar with experts sharing tips and resources for senior adults sheltering in place
When: Noon Thursday, Nov. 12
Where: Live video on United Way’s Facebook page
2020 Reboot – How to Reset Expectations, Reframe the Holidays and Cope with Feelings of Grief/Loss
What: Free webinar with experts sharing tips and resources for approaching the holiday season
When: 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19
Where: Live video on United Way’s Facebook page
More info: unitedwayhallcounty.org/reachout/senioradultpanels/
The next free session at noon Thursday, Nov. 12, will focus on community resources for those sheltering in place. The webinar will appear live on United Way’s Facebook page and will be led by Pamela Elfenbein, director of the University of North Georgia’s Center for Healthy Aging; Phillippa Lewis-Moss, the City of Gainesville’s Community Service Center director; and Carol Hanlon, president of Wisdom Project 2030.
Dudley said those tuning in will have the option of asking questions by commenting on the video via Facebook.
“They really are such experts and have so much knowledge,” she said.
The last session will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. The webinar will shine the light on how to reset expectations during the holiday season to keep loved ones safe. The community experts will share ideas for maintaining traditions, connecting with family and friends safely and coping with loss and grief, according to United Way’s website.
The panelists include David Gladson, bereavement counselor of Hospice at Northeast Georgia Medical Center; Bonnie Kin, director of the M.S. in Applied Gerontology program at Brenau University; and Pastor Matthew Little of Kingdom Builders Church and Gainesville City Schools.
For those who miss the upcoming webinars, they will be posted after each session on United Way’s Facebook page and website.
For more information, visit unitedwayhallcounty.org/reachout/senioradultpanels.