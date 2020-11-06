United Way launches webinar series for senior adults adjusting to the pandemic

United Way of Hall County is extending its help to senior adults as they navigate a COVID-19 world with a series of webinars this November.

“With our Reach Out campaign, we realized how much mental health does affect everyone as a whole,” said Jessica Dudley, the nonprofit’s president and chief professional officer. “This is an opportunity for us to reach out to a group that we haven’t historically reached out to as much.”

The nonprofit already launched its first live webinar of the three-part series Thursday, Nov. 5, which encompassed balancing mental and physical wellbeing while social distancing. People can watch the recorded video by visiting United Way’s Facebook page or its website.