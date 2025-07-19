This year’s Syfan Supports 5K & Fun Run benefits Love Your Story nonprofit The third annual Syfan Supports 5k and Fun Run kicks off Friday, July 18, 2025, at the Midland Greenway. The non-profit Love Your Story is the beneficiary of this year's event. Love Your Story provides free, temporary housing for families traveling to Gainesville to receive care for their child. - photo by Scott Rogers More than 400 runners, families and area residents participated Friday, July 18, in the third annual Syfan Supports 5K & Fun Run in Gainesville’s Midland Greenway.