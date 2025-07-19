By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
This year’s Syfan Supports 5K & Fun Run benefits Love Your Story nonprofit
07182025 SYFAN5K 2.jpg
The third annual Syfan Supports 5k and Fun Run kicks off Friday, July 18, 2025, at the Midland Greenway. The non-profit Love Your Story is the beneficiary of this year's event. Love Your Story provides free, temporary housing for families traveling to Gainesville to receive care for their child. - photo by Scott Rogers
More than 400 runners, families and area residents participated Friday, July 18, in the third annual Syfan Supports 5K & Fun Run in Gainesville’s Midland Greenway.