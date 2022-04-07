These 7 Gainesville churches are observing Good Friday on common ground

According to the Rev. Jeremy Shoulta, senior pastor of First Baptist, each of the congregations’ leaders will have a role in the service, sharing Scripture, prayer and reflection on Jesus’ last phrases recorded in the Gospels.



While they don’t all share the same denominational ties, Shoulta said they find common ground in their stance on Holy Week, which they collectively approach “with reverence, reflection and the desire to worship together in such a significant week in the life of the church.”

“As our society and culture becomes more polarized, we need to find those areas where we can discover common ground and support each other in our ministries and in the work our congregations are doing together in Gainesville,” Shoulta said. “This is just one way that we can share in God’s love with each other and with the community as a whole.”

While Gainesville has a longstanding history of ecumenical Holy Week services, this is the first to take place since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Rev. Cynthia Park, senior associate pastor of Grace Episocopal.

“There is beginning to be a return to normalcy,” Park said. “Holy Week is the quintessential opportunity for ecuminism among the different Christian denominations, because each of us observe and recognize the same features beginning from Palm Sunday through the crucifixion and the resurrection. Although we may have slightly different theology around the importance of the (and) we might have slightly different denominational rituals around them, Holy Week is the opportunity that the churches have to witness to the community that we are one body of Christ that meets in different schools, if you will.”

In Holy Weeks past, area churches have gathered to meditate on scenes of Jesus’ suffering and crucifixion through Stations of the Cross as well as noonday services held weekly throughout Lent, according to Park.

By commencing at 9 a.m., Shoulta said the upcoming Good Friday service affords the opportunity for individuals en route to work to anchor their day in prayer and reflection.

“We’re excited that we have arrived to the point that we can gather together again, especially for such an important day in the Christian church,” Shoulta said. “All are welcome to join us in this Good Friday worship regardless of where they are on their faith journey, or if they’re on any faith journey at all.”