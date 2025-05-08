How you can help expand investigative reporting in Hall County

The Times, working through the North Georgia Community Foundation, has established a nonprofit Hall County Journalism Fund to help finance the addition of an investigative reporter to its news staff.

The move comes as many local media companies across the country are being forced to dramatically reduce the scope of their news coverage and news staffing, and in some cases close completely due to reductions in advertising revenues and waning subscription support for traditional media.

“We’ve worked really hard to keep a sizeable news coverage presence in the area and have what is probably the largest newsroom in North Georgia. But we know we need to do more than current staffing allows, and our community can help us make that a reality,” said Stephanie Woody, publisher of The Times.

“Quality local journalism is vital to keeping the public informed. Nationwide, local news companies are looking at different options to allow them to continue to provide vital services to the areas they serve. Asking for community support through a nonprofit foundation is one of those models,” said Woody.

“We hope this new fund will allow us to continue to provide the sort of accurate, objective news coverage upon which The Times has built its reputation. We know how important it is that we continue to do our job as local, community journalists,” said Woody.

Funds generated through the local nonprofit will be used to finance the addition of an investigative reporting team to the existing local news staff. That team will focus on significant, major stories about the use of tax dollars, government efficiency, public education, public safety and social services in the area.

“Our existing staff does a great job on a daily basis generating content for our print publication and digital media, but we know there are bigger stories we just don’t have the manpower to cover. The addition of an experienced team focused on major stories will better allow us to cover stories we can’t give the attention they need with the staff we have,” said Woody.

Working through the North Georgia Community Foundation will assure that all donations to the community journalism fund will be handled properly and with accountability to the public. All donations will be tax deductible.

“In a time when so many newsrooms are closing their doors and the industry is in crisis, the North Georgia Community Foundation recognizes the importance of keeping local journalism alive. Reliable, local reporting is critical to keeping our community informed, connecting people to their community, and helping them to understand the issues that directly impact their daily lives. We are honored to partner with the Gainesville Times on this endeavor,” said Michelle R. Prater, President & CEO of the North Georgia Community Foundation

Those donating to support local journalism will not be given special access to the positions financed by the fund, nor will they have influence on what stories are pursued. But there will be periodic public updates to show how money collected through the fund is being spent.

Charles Hill Morris Jr., owner of Metro Market Media, parent company of The Times, said the creation of the nonprofit journalism fund is the result of a fundamental shifting of the community media business model.

“The digital advertising and news space have completely changed the traditionally successful business model for local media companies. Whereas in the past local advertising and subscriptions provided sufficient funds for us to provide the sort of news coverage our area needs, that is no longer the case for many community news operations,” Morris said.

Morris said the nonprofit fund offers a “bridge” from the traditional business model to digital media and that community support will help to hasten the transition through increased news coverage and more market relevance.

“We are seeing many news companies close completely. Others are shifting to a totally nonprofit business model. Many have made dramatic cuts in their newsrooms and no longer adequately serve community needs. We hope this new fund allows us to give this area the news coverage it needs to be well informed,” said Morris.

Those wishing for more information can visit the Hall Journalism Fund.