Northeast Georgia Health System offers homemade mask instructions

Itching to get sewing and do some good for doctors and nurses fighting the coronavirus? Northeast Georgia Health System has published directions for homemade masks online.

People in the region can find instructions at nghs.com/covid-19/sewing-instructions, which lays out materials needed and steps required. The page also includes a step-by-step video.

The hospital system stressed that 100% cotton, 4-ply material must be used for the masks.

Hospitals are staying a few days ahead of supply of surgical masks, which are used both for patients coming into the hospital and medical workers.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Four pieces of 9-by-6-inch rectangular strips of 100% cotton, 4-ply fabric for regular-sized masks or four pieces of 7.5-by-5-inch strips for small masks.

For the earpieces chose one of the options below:

Two 7-inch pieces of rope elastic; make sure to tie knots at each end.

Two 7-inch pieces of flat elastic between a quarter-inch to a half-inch wide; do not tie knots at each end.

Four strips of 16-by-1-inch fabric. Fold the strips in half and zig-zag stitch all the way down the length of the cut edges.

Four 16-inch pieces of ribbon between a quarter-inch to a half-inch wide. Zig-zag stick the raw ends.

Step-by-step sewing instructions from NGHS

Layer four pieces. Make sure the middle two pieces have their right sides, or printed surfaces, touching. Starting at the center of the bottom edge, sew to the first corner, then stop. Turn the fabric 90 degrees. Lay a piece of elastic (or one tie/ribbon) between the center two layers of fabric

with the edge lined up with the corner (the long end should be on the inside).

Sew a few stitches forward and back to hold. Sew to the next corner, stopping about 1-inch before getting to the end. Bring the other end of the same elastic to the corner making a loop (or if using

ties/ribbon, sew in a new tie/ribbon – do not loop the first tie/ribbon to this

corner like the elastic step).

Sew a few stitches forward and back to secure it, then sew to the end. Move the elastic (or tie/ribbon) into the center, out of the way so it does not get

caught in your next sewing.

Turn to now sew across the top of the mask to the next corner. Repeat steps 4-9. Sew across the bottom leaving about 2 inches open. Stop, cut the thread. Turn right side out. Tuck in the edges of the 2-inch gap and sew closed. Pin three tucks on each side of the mask with elastic or ties. Make sure the tucks

fold the same direction and are the same size as each other.