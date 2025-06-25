Junior League of Gainesville-Hall County hits 1 million diapers distributed Kristin Varnadore, Community Outreach Director for the Junior League of Gainesville-Hall County, proudly stands beside a stockpile of diapers. The organization will soon celebrate the distribution of its one millionth diaper through the Diaper Bank of North Georgia. Photo courtesy of the Junior League of Gainesville-Hall County. The Junior League of Gainesville-Hall County will soon celebrate the distribution of its 1 millionth diaper through the Diaper Bank of North Georgia.