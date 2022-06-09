Gainesville’s HALT Club celebrates 40 years of saving lives

On a given day, individuals can find one of nine groups — five AA, two NA and two Al-Anon — meeting at the HALT Club.



“There’s always a meeting here,” Thompson said. “That was one of the objectives when (the HALT Club) was first started 40 years ago. Today, it’s become the entry level to 12-step recovery work in Gainesville. Everybody who’s involved in treatment of that problem knows the HALT Club, knows where it is, and they’ll send their people here.”

The acronym HALT, according to Thompson, symbolizes “four things you don’t want an early recovering alcoholic to get into the mindset (of): hungry, angry, lonely and tired.”

“Those four things put a person who hasn’t lost their compulsion to drink yet in a space where they take a drink, because they don’t want to feel those things,” he said.

According to Thompson, a large portion of the HALT Club’s membership stems from court orders, a contrast from its earlier days when most of its members were “people who had the gift of desperation.”

“They had no other place to go,” Thompson said. “They’d hit rock bottom (and) found they had a desire to stay clean and sober, so they willingly came into recovery. Today, not so much.”

Meetings at the HALT Club, especially NA, are luring a younger crowd, Thompson said. Often, meeting attendees — many in their 20s and some in their teens — show up with a court order as a result of recurring DUIs, drug arrests, et cetera.

“Drugs will take you out quicker than alcohol will. The people that attend those meetings, they’re younger, they’re still bulletproof — or they think they are,” Thompson said. “Hopefully what happens — not always, but hopefully — the seed will be planted that this is where they can find a solution to the problem.”

The success rate of those who come through the HALT Club is somewhat ambiguous, as the institution doesn’t keep formal records and, according to Thompson, individuals in recovery are not immune to the possibility of relapse, no matter how far removed from addiction they may be.

“The success rate … is certainly not as high as it was when (the HALT Club) first started, because we’re getting people younger, we’re getting people who aren’t at that desperate point yet so they’re not finished with their poor choices,” Thompson said. “The success rate may not be what everybody would love, but I consider one out of 10 — one that gets into recovery and stays there — as a success.”