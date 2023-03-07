Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier expanding into Buford

Serving kindergarten through fifth grade Monday-Friday, the Buford outpost will be “centrally located,” the organization said, and serve surrounding schools including Buford Elementary, Buford Academy and Buford Senior Academy.



“Since 1954, Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier has grown to be a tremendous resource for youth,” the organization said in a news release, harking to its origins as the Gainesville-Hall County Boys Club, a space for woodworking, arts and crafts, library resources and, later, a gym.

The organization adopted the Boys & Girls Club of Lanier moniker in 2017 to “reflect the growing demand” for regional programs beyond Hall County.

“As the need continues to grow to provide a safe and positive place for kids to go, we continue to expand our reach,” the organization said.

BGCL serves Hall and Habersham counties, with a new site slated to open in Forsyth County next year. Once construction is completed, the organization will house 26 sites across the region.

In Hall, a $10 million capital campaign is underway to replace one of BGCL’s aging clubs and build a new gymnasium at another, which would allow the organization to serve an additional 350 youth.

To fund programming in Buford, a Great Futures Campaign and Buford 100 initiative have been established. The first 100 donors to contribute $4,700 — the cost to support one child for one year of programming — or more will be recognized on permanent donor recognition signage at the new club, the organization said.

For information on the Buford club, visit boysgirlsclubs.com/buford-club.