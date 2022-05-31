‘A blended family’: Church finds new home while working to help people find theirs

Their nomadic days are behind them, however, as the church now has a permanent brick-and-mortar home on Gainesville’s First Street.

The answer to the Garretts’ fervent, years-long prayer is the former gathering place of Chicopee First United Methodist Church, which merged with Cornerstone following a steady decline in membership, according to John.

“It was laid on my heart just to keep praying,” John said. “God opened a door and said, ‘Here it is — this is what I want you to have.’ The doors were open and God allowed us to walk in.”

Cornerstone celebrated its 15th anniversary, and its first Sunday in the new sanctuary, on Easter.

Originally from Buford, John left to serve in the military and then resettled in New Orleans, where Angela was born and raised and the couple started their family. But 24 years ago, Angela said the “calling upon John’s life” became too persistent to ignore, and the Garretts packed up and came home.

“To be honest, I didn’t really want to come, but this is where God sent me,” John said. “I think that was my hardest task: getting over what people thought and doing God’s will.”

Today, the Garretts have six children and 29 grandchildren, but they’re perhaps best known around Gainesville and Hall County as the owners of JAG’s Cafe and Catering on McEver Road.