‘A blended family’: Church finds new home while working to help people find theirs

Fifteen years ago, Bishop John and co-pastor Angela Garrett held the inaugural service for Cornerstone of Faith Ministries in their living room. Since then, the congregation has migrated across Hall County, meeting in a hotel, the Civic Center and an office space at Whitmire Homes, growing from 20 members to nearly 70 strong.
Their nomadic days are behind them, however, as the church now has a permanent brick-and-mortar home on Gainesville’s First Street.
The answer to the Garretts’ fervent, years-long prayer is the former gathering place of Chicopee First United Methodist Church, which merged with Cornerstone following a steady decline in membership, according to John.
“It was laid on my heart just to keep praying,” John said. “God opened a door and said, ‘Here it is — this is what I want you to have.’ The doors were open and God allowed us to walk in.”
Cornerstone celebrated its 15th anniversary, and its first Sunday in the new sanctuary, on Easter.
Originally from Buford, John left to serve in the military and then resettled in New Orleans, where Angela was born and raised and the couple started their family. But 24 years ago, Angela said the “calling upon John’s life” became too persistent to ignore, and the Garretts packed up and came home.
“To be honest, I didn’t really want to come, but this is where God sent me,” John said. “I think that was my hardest task: getting over what people thought and doing God’s will.”
Today, the Garretts have six children and 29 grandchildren, but they’re perhaps best known around Gainesville and Hall County as the owners of JAG’s Cafe and Catering on McEver Road.
Whether they’re serving New Orleans soul food or leading Bible study, the Garretts aim to love and serve others with “every aspect of our lives,” Angela said. “What you see is what you get.”
“We’re the same everywhere we go, and we want folks to see that light in us whether we’re at the restaurant or whether we’re at church,” John said. “That’s what we want to do: serve this community in the best capacity that we can.”
One way they’re demonstrating that is by breaking the barriers they’ve often seen in church culture, most notably those tied to race.
According to the Garretts, Cornerstone’s congregation is composed of Black, White, Hispanic, Russian and Italian members.
“We are a blended family,” Angela said.
“I had someone tell me, ‘Well, Pastor Garrett, I’m not really looking for a Black church.’ I told him, ‘Me either,’” John said. “Church is not about color, race, creed or nationality. It’s about serving God. Because, I often tell people, there is no race in heaven. There is no denomination in heaven. It’s just all God’s children. There’ll be no Black or White section or Hispanic section; it’s going to be one big happy family.”
With Cornerstone’s permanent location, the Garretts hope to offer visitors a sense of belonging, stability and, ultimately, “home.”
“Now that God has given us a home, a sanctuary — somewhere to work out of and somewhere to be a place of stableness — we want to teach people what their worth is,” John said. “Even though we go through things, even though we fall down, you still got a worth to you. A diamond, no matter where it’s set, it has a worth to it. Even though it comes out of dirt or comes from a dirty place, it’s still a diamond.”
Cornerstone’s doors are open for Sunday school at 9:30 a.m., with the main service at 10:45 a.m. on Sundays.
The church also hosts Bible study on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and a monthly women's ministry from 10 a.m. to noon first Saturdays.
An official website is in the works, the Garretts said. In the meantime, people can follow “Cornerstone Of Faith Ministries” on Facebook for more information.