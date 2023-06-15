From welding metals to wielding instruments, this Flowery Branch singer-songwriter ‘has a heart of gold’

How the band came to be is an interesting tale of time, place and being seen by the right person.

Derek Ferwerda, owner and operator of The Guitar Room, a music school and studio in Duluth, first heard Dover sing during an open mic night at Abbott’s Bar & Grill in Johns Creek in 2021. Dover was still in between careers and had just started performing in front of people as time permitted when everything changed.

Dover credits Ferwerda, an experienced musician and instructor, with taking him under his wing.

“Over the past two years, Derek has coached and mentored me into the artist I am today,” Dover said.

“At the core, this kid has a heart of gold, and the fact that he credits me says a lot about his character,” said Ferwerda. “That character shows up in his singing.”

According to Dover, Ferwada never accepted money for the instruction he gave him; instead he is playing lead guitar with Logan Dover, which is made up of three other mentees and students. Alongside Dover and Ferwerda are Aaron Rogers on second guitar, drummer David Williams and bassist Andrew Gainey.

“If there is something I can’t figure out, I can drive down to Derek’s studio and he’ll sit there and work with me as long as it takes,” Dover said. “He has put in as many sacrifices as he possibly could to guarantee that we are successful and we get to the place we need to be.”

Ferwerda said training Logan has been an honor, “because I knew he was talented and just needed some guidance and perspective.”

The band has been performing their own brand of country music throughout Hall and Gwinnett counties for the past year and a half, including shows at Branch House Tavern in Flowery Branch, 37 Main in Buford and Hits Tap Room in Braselton.

The band is currently recording new music for a yet-to-be named EP, which is an album that is longer than a single, but not long enough to be considered an LP, or standard album.

“We are trying to raise money to not only cover our studio time but to pay for promotion of that album,” Dover explained. “That’s the biggest thing, you can put out a really great product, but if it doesn’t make its way to people, then nobody will ever know about it.”

Dover believes the album will get done; it’s just a matter of time.

“There’s definitely a lot of big stuff coming in the near future,” Dover said.

A former member of the Flowery Branch High School chorus, Dover caught the music bug early in life. A self-taught guitarist who eventually taught himself to play piano as well, it was his time with Flowery Branch High’s director of choral activities, Stacie Wang Mavis, that set his dreams in motion.

“All of the fundamentals that go into making somebody a gifted singer came out of that program,” he said. “How to project your voice, how to breathe properly — there’s a lot of tips and tricks that come from that kind of training, even at a high school level, that really formed me into a singer.”

Mavis has kept up with her former student’s career and believes it was meant to be.

“Any memory I have of Logan in high school was with his guitar,” Mavis said. “He brought it to school a lot. One reason he’s successful is because he’s such a hard worker.”

As a high schooler, there were times Dover wanted to stand out in a crowd, and music was always there to help.

“In times that I can’t express myself, music gave me the creative liberty to interpret things in a different way,” said Dover.

Mavis remembers Dover spending hours with his guitar, strumming notes and humming tunes in between chorus practices and performances.

“Logan is really talented and country music was always really his genre. The chorus was for training his voice,” she said.

The band’s next gig is set to be a special one. They are returning to Branch House Tavern to play in front of hometown fans on Dover’s grandmother’s birthday, Saturday, June 24.

There are no coincidences in life, according to Dover.

“That’s why we booked that show, to honor her,” he said.