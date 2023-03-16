Tradition with a twist: Flowery Branch’s John Kim brings modern take to traditional vessels

Korean moon jars, so called because of their “evocative form,” are a distinctive type of porcelain dating back to the end of the Joseon Dynasty, according to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and are made by joining two hemispherical halves. During the firing process, the vessel’s glaze tends to unintentionally acquire a soft, peach hue, adding to its charm.



“The idea is wabi-sabi — not perfect,” Kim said.

Korean buncheong ware emerged earlier, near the end of the 14th century, growing out of the Goryeo period’s aristocratic stoneware, inlaid celadon. Regional potters “reveled in the newfound freedom to shape and decorate the adaptable stoneware with unprecedented wit, imagination, and insight.”

Amidst the Japanese invasions of Korean at the end of the 16th century, buncheong was adopted by Japanese tea connoisseurs and inspired generations of Japanese potters, according to the Met, until the 20th century, when Korean artist “rediscovered their heritage, intrigued by the medium’s visibly handmade aesthetic.”

“I’d like to bring it into the modern era,” Kim said. “It’s not necessarily very market-friendly or (something that) people want, but I like to try to revive some of those interesting traditions that resonate with me personally.”