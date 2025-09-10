They stayed: Cherokee descendants share hidden histories in Hall County Visitors to the Gainesville Civic Center enjoy a luncheon with a Cherokee Nation theme Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, during a celebration of Cherokee culture with the program Hall's Hidden Heritage: Cherokee Culture In Our Community. The event, sponsored by the Redbud Project, also shared evidence of Cherokee presence at Linwood Nature Preserve. - photo by Scott Rogers A luncheon held Tuesday, Sept. 9, at the Gainesville Civic Center highlighted the influence of the Cherokee people on Hall County’s culture, history and natural environment.