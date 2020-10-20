Monster madness: Gothic literature experts to discuss 'Dracula' and 'Frankenstein' during live UNG webinar

When Anita Turlington and Diana Edelman examine Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” and Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein,” they don’t just see classic monsters, but a reflection of society.



“We should interpret them (monsters) because they will tell us something about ourselves and our culture,” Turlington said. “Especially those monsters that never quite go away.”

From noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, the two University of North Georgia English professors will dust off the cobwebs on these two novels and discuss their relevancy to today. Several members of the university’s theatre department also plan to perform monologues from each book.

People will be able to ask questions during the webinar and view it for free via Facebook Live on UNG’s social media.

Edelman, who specializes in Gothic literature, said she has a close relationship with “Frankenstein,” which became part of her dissertation. During the live discussion, she plans to touch on the novel’s themes and explain why it is still relevant in 2020.