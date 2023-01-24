‘If it doesn’t sing, it just won’t work.’ How living on Lake Lanier inspires artwork of Ferdinand Rosa

That was 45 years ago and he hasn’t looked back.



“I started with watercolors, selling my work at street festivals, making a meager living,” Rosa remembered. “But that allowed me to make more art.”

These days, he and his wife, Catherine, spend half of the year on Lake Lanier in Hall County, where they’ve resided for 35 years, and the other half in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.

“My family is here, our kids and grandkids,” said Rosa. “I still keep a studio here.”

In addition to the Quinlan’s winter exhibition, Rosa’s work is on display in The Arts Council Smithgall Arts Center and Brenau University’s Simmons Visual Arts Center through March 23.

Admission is free at each location.

Collective unconscious

Lake Lanier is a constant muse for an artist who admits to relying heavily on color and getting his inspiration from the natural world around him.

“Lake Lanier is an inspiration; I’ve seen it at sunset, and it’s just an inspiration,” Rosa said. “My feelings as a human being, as an artist, as a creative person reacting to color the way I want to see it is by getting cues from the natural world. The juxtaposition of the colors and the way they sit on the canvas next to each other or away from each other, they all feed into each other.”

Merriam-Webster defines the concept of collective unconscious, first theorized by Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung, as “the part of the unconscious mind which is derived from ancestral memory and experience and is common to all mankind.” Rosa describes it as what happens when he is surrounded by nature with paints, brushes and a canvas.

“We are all tapping into the collective unconscious; everyone can do it,” he said. “We are hooked on the feeling of being in the moment.”