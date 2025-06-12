Alliance Theatre in Atlanta expands drama camps, free performances to Hall County this summer. Here are the details Doug Ivester (pictured) and his wife Kay are bringing the acclaimed theater programming of the Alliance Theatre to Hall County this summer. A $100,000 grant from the M. Douglas and V. Kay Ivester Foundation will fund summer drama camps, free school performances, and educational opportunities for nearly 3,000 young people in Gainesville and surrounding areas. - photo by Scott Rogers The Alliance Theatre is bringing its acclaimed theater programming to Hall County this summer.