Ready to wet a hook? Here's what you need to know, where to fish for trout

John Lee Thomson, Wildlife Resource Division trout stocking coordinator, said the two agencies usually bring 1 million trout to the state’s streams. However, the number dropped because Burton Trout Hatchery is undergoing renovations.



Thomson said replenishing local waters with trout is driven by the demand of thousands of anglers in Georgia. Compared to other parts of the country, he explained that Georgia’s trout streams are relatively unproductive because the fish have low fertility rates and little natural food available.

“We have awesome wild trout populations, but they just don’t get very large,” he said. “In order to supplement wild populations with something for people to catch, our program is based on 10-inch trout.”

Thomson noted that his team strives to finish 70% of the trout stocking by July 4. The rest will wrap up around Labor Day. The introduced hatchery trout are typically 18 months to 2 years old and reach 10 inches in length. Thomson said 90-95% of the fish include rainbow trout, and the rest consists of brook and brown trout.