Experts suggest steering clear of this fuzzy venomous caterpillar, which is thriving this year

Joro spiders aren’t the only creepy crawlies settling into people's yards this season. Fluffy in appearance but harmful to the touch, puss caterpillars are on the move in Georgia.



Unlike the invasive Joro spider, Nancy Hinkle, professor of entomology at the University of Georgia, said puss caterpillars are a native species that have lived in the Southeast for quite some time. She said 2020 has proved kind to the fuzzy creature, making them seem more prevalent than in other years.

“Like any population, they ebb and wane over time,” Hinkle said. “This year seems to be a good year for them. Obviously, they’ve been out all summer and eating. They’ve gotten big enough for people to notice them. They’re moving, and this time of year they’ll pupate.”

Once the caterpillars finish their metamorphosis, they transform into Southern flannel moths.