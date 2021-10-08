Here’s a look at what's new in Nov. 2 election

Georgia’s new election law is getting its first test with the Nov. 2 municipal elections.

For anyone who has requested an absentee ballot, the process has already begun.

The earliest residents could request a mail-in ballot was Aug.16. Previously, Georgians could request an absentee ballot 180 days before an election.

Under the new law, to request and return an absentee ballot, voters are required to submit either a driver’s license number, a state ID number or a photocopy of an acceptable form of voter ID. That method of verification replaces the signature match system.

An absentee ballot application can be returned by mail, email or fax to the Hall County elections office, or by dropping it off at the elections office in the Hall County Government Center at 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville.

All that must be done by Oct. 22, including mail with that day’s postmark. Under previous law, the last day was the Friday before election day, so the application process for this election ends a week earlier.



