Column: Paving Green Street wasn’t a smooth process

Green Street is such a historic and sacred piece of Gainesville that, any time you begin to tinker with it, there’s liable to be controversy.

That’s the case today with the state Department of Transportation’s plans to improve traffic flow, including a roundabout that would bring down what is called the Rotary Tree, a beloved holly that has stood for decades in a triangle beside the Chamber of Commerce offices.

Even when Green Street was first paved in 1912, controversy developed, although residents along the street were near unanimous in support. They had petitioned the city to pave the street.

Main Street from the railroad depot to City Hall in downtown had been paved earlier in the year, and there was excitement about how it looked absent the dust and mud.

Up until that point, horses and buggies, mules and wagons were more prominent than motor vehicles, which were just showing up. You could park a buggy, wagon or Model T on the street.

The advent of motor vehicles increased the demand for paving as they more likely would get stuck in the mud or kick up more dust on the dirt streets and roads. Green Street had been widened three years earlier, and granite curb, some of which remains today, had been laid.

Prominent Gainesville families lived on Green Street in 1912: the Hosches, Palmours, Kimbroughs, Dunlaps, Greens (R.E., for whom the street was named), Johnsons, Mitchells, Simmons, Ashfords, Martins, Hulseys, Charters, Fingers, Quillians and even Helen Longstreet, widow of Confederate Gen. James Longstreet, many of whom were heavy hitters in that era. The Green Street residents voted 23-1 to ask the city council to pave the street, agreeing to pay a third of the cost.

That one “no” vote might have been H.H. Dean, three-term mayor and powerful lawyer whose name wasn’t on the paving petition. He was a principal in Gainesville Railway and Electric Co., which operated the street railway and would have to pay for its three-and-a-half feet in the middle of Green Street. Dean had hammered the first spike into the street car rail beginning at the Southern Railway depot and headed through downtown.

W.H. Slack, representing the street railway, told the council the railway wasn’t opposed to the paving, but said it would be a burden to the struggling company. Besides, he said, the city already had paved Main Street and should wait another year before taking on another big paving project.

Mayor P.E. Robertson and other council members had looked at such paving elsewhere and couldn’t say enough good things about the process.

Bitulithic paving, consisting of bitumen and crushed stone, an early version of asphalt, was becoming the rage. Atlantic Bitulithic Paving Co., won the contract, but West Contracting of Chattanooga protested to the city because it said it could do the work for $10,000 less.

The city went ahead with Atlantic, but after the work was done, Atlantic sued the city for not paying what it had agreed on. Seems some property owners along Main and Green had failed to pay their share. The city eventually had to cough up $28,000 when the court ruled in favor of the paving company.

The city also had to force some residents to pay up by advertising their properties for sale. Dean, whose large home was on Green Street and site of today’s First Baptist Church, was among those resisting.

Despite the dust-ups, paving progressed so much that the Gainesville News proudly declared: “Gainesville is making a record for paving.”

However, either the paving material didn’t hold up, or the contractor did a sloppy job, because later streets were bricked instead of paved. Actually the city had “paved” around the downtown square with bricks in 1909. It took 109 train cars of bricks or 800,000 to “brick” streets around the square and those leading from it at a cost of $18,428.

Those bricks were taken up in recent years and made some nice door stops for those lucky enough to scavenge them.

Johnny Vardeman is retired editor of The Times. He can be reached at 2183 Pine Tree Circle NE, Gainesville, GA 30501; 770-532-2326; or johnnyvardeman@gmail.com. His column publishes weekly.



