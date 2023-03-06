High school wrestling: Hall coaches release All-County teams

With change of this season’s Hall County wrestling tournament to be a duals tournament instead of the traditional individual format, the county’s coaches needed another way to honor the individual competitors.

They did so by selecting their own All-County team for 2022-23, and those selections were released Monday.

“We’re just trying to figure out the best way to run the (county) tournament right now,” DeGraff explained. “So we chose to do it this way for this year just to see what kind of feedback we get. Since (this year’s county tournament was) a duals (tournament), we decided to name some individuals to get some individual spotlights out there for some of those kids that deserved it.”