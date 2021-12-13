High school wrestling: Chestatee captures Hall County championship

Behind three first-place finishers and a pair of second place wrestlers, Chestatee claimed the Hall County championship Saturday at Cherokee Bluff High in Flowery Branch.
Winning for the War Eagles were Kody Garcia (106 pounds), Kadin McDonald (113) and Ely Raines (132).
Finishing second for Chestatee were Chris Pruitt (120) and Alexis Guardado (126).
Chestatee had wrestlers place in 11 of the 14 weight classes.
In the team standings, Gainesville earned second, North Hall placed third and Cherokee Bluff finished fourth.