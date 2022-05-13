By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Track and field: North Hall's Simon Seid takes state title in the pole vault
Simon Seid
North Hall's Simon Seid competes in the pole vault at the Class 3A state championship meet May 12, 2022 in Carrollton. Photo by Matti Dyer

North Hall senior Simon Seid finished his high school career with the best feeling: a pole vault state championship. 

On Thursday, the Trojans' senior won the Class 3A state title with his best attempt clearing the bar at 15 feet, 6 inches at Grishman Stadium in Carrollton. 

"It just feels good, lot of work," Seid said. "All the hard work fell into place."

Seid had qualified for state with a personal best 16-6 at the state sectionals on Saturday. 

This season, Seid was also a Hall County and Region 7-3A champion. 

For the Lady Trojans, its 3200-meter relay team took second place, running a time of 10:02.27.

