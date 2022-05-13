Track and field: North Hall's Simon Seid takes state title in the pole vault

North Hall senior Simon Seid finished his high school career with the best feeling: a pole vault state championship.
On Thursday, the Trojans' senior won the Class 3A state title with his best attempt clearing the bar at 15 feet, 6 inches at Grishman Stadium in Carrollton.
"It just feels good, lot of work," Seid said. "All the hard work fell into place."
Seid had qualified for state with a personal best 16-6 at the state sectionals on Saturday.
This season, Seid was also a Hall County and Region 7-3A champion.
For the Lady Trojans, its 3200-meter relay team took second place, running a time of 10:02.27.