The Times would like to run your high school varsity sports results each night. To do so, please email sports@gainesvilletimes.com or bmurphy@gainesvilletimes.com. Due to early print deadline on Tuesday and Friday, game recaps may only appear online. For any questions, contact sports editor Bill Murphy at 770-718-3415.
High school sports: We want your game reports
