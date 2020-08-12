By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school sports: We want your game reports
Gainesville High's Kendal Glasper spikes the ball Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, on North Hall's Madison Brock during their match the North Hall High gymnasium. - photo by Scott Rogers

The Times would like to run your high school varsity sports results each night. To do so, please email sports@gainesvilletimes.com or bmurphy@gainesvilletimes.com. Due to early print deadline on Tuesday and Friday, game recaps may only appear online. For any questions, contact sports editor Bill Murphy at 770-718-3415. 

