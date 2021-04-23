Eager for Hall County championships at Royal Lakes, Gainesville's Ryan Davidson riding momentum of 6-under par 66 at Area championship

Thanks in large part to Davidson’s phenomenal round, the Red Elephants took second in the team standings, behind Lambert, and will play in the state championship next month in Tifton.



Davidson has emerged as the headliner for Gainesville.

However, he thinks the entire group with Sam Patterson, Brigham Ralston, Wiley Hickerson, Turner Edmondson and Nick Greene will make the Red Elephants a serious challenger among the best programs in Class 7A.

“I’m really excited about our team,” Davidson said. “We have a lot of experience on this team and some solid golfers.”

Gainesville’s first-year coach Cameron Millholland is thrilled about what he’s seen out of Davidson.

This season, Davidson shot a 67 at Achasta and has a scoring average of 70.2 in tournament play.

“Ryan is a quiet, easy-going guy who kind of keeps to himself,” Millholland said. “We love having him on the team. I’ve seen him playing for a while and knew he could be special.”

The Area championship started with a few tense moments for Davidson. However, he didn’t get overwhelmed by any hardship and made mature shots from beginning to end.

On No. 5, he hit his tee shot in the trees and had to take a drop and penalty stroke.

However, his approach from 200 yards away he put six feet from the cup to save par.

On No. 8, Davidson had to punch it out of the woods with an 8-iron. Even though his club hit the tree, the ball went right where he needed it on the fairway to get up and down for par.

Once Davidson saw that it was a two-man battle for the best round, he really honed it on playing his best golf.

The run of birdies he put together late in the day had his coach thrilled that Davidson could thrive under pressure. On No. 15, Davidson had to make a tricky wedge shot from the lip of the bunker that he put seven feet from the cup and capped it off with a birdie.

“In my opinion, Ryan’s the best high school golfer I’ve seen this year,” Millholland said.

Davidson said his scores started to show real improvement this month. He credits a close relationship with his father, Mark, and the back-and-forth banter they have about golf shots has been a big help.

Gainesville’s leading scorer is also a student of the game, learning a lot from reading Dave Pelz’ book “Damage Control”, which focuses on shaving shots on your round with better play around the greens and putting.

At Area, Davidson said some of that focus on the short game, specifically on the green, paid off when he finished his round with 29 putts.

“I’m really focused on improving my short game,” Davidson said. “The best putter is almost always going to be the one who wins.”

As nice as his showing was at the Area championship, Davidson is probably a bit more excited about playing the Hall County Championship next week on his home course of Royal Lakes in Flowery Branch.

Davidson knows all the potential pitfalls of the course and also how to navigate around the water hazards, which can derail any good round.

However, this is the same course Davidson’s been hitting balls since he started playing at age 7.

“Royal Lakes is difficult, which helps me, because I’m used to having to make tight shots,” Davidson said.

When Davidson was in middle school, at Lanier Christian Academy, he vividly recalls showing up to view the Gainesville golfers as they took part in the Hall County championship at Royal Lakes. He admired their maturity and way they all did their part to help the team win.

Fast forward a few years, now Davidson is the golfer on the boys side that most people are eyeing as the player to beat, while North Hall senior Mikayla Dubnik is going for her third straight county championship.

As a team, the Gainesville boys have 25 county championships.



