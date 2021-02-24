High school highlights: Buford girls roll in basketball playoffs; Cherokee Bluff and Flowery Branch pick up baseball wins

The Buford High girls knocked down 12 3-pointers and beat Alexander 81-45 in the first round of the Class 6A state playoff Tuesday at the Buford City Arena. With the win, the Lady Wolves (25-0) will host Sprayberry in the second round on Friday.

Ava Grace Watson had 20 points as Buford jumped to a 53-25 lead by halftime.

Sara Viti had 11 points for the Lady Wolves.

Tatum Ozment and Ashyia Willis each scored 10 points for Buford.

Soccer

CHEROKEE BLUFF GIRLS 8, EAST HALL 0: Kaitlin Cook, Amelia Dovie and Alyssa Stringer all had multiple goals for the Lady Bears on Tuesday.

Tennis

FLOWERY BRANCH BOYS 3, NORTH OCONEE 2: Sandra Hernandez and Juliana Velaj won in singles for the Lady Falcons on Tuesday. In doubles, Madison Sedwick and Polina Chernikova won for Flowery Branch.

NORTH OCONEE BOYS 3, FLOWERY BRANCH 2: Will Hernandez and Caden Caldwell picked up singles victories for the Falcons on Tuesday.

Baseball

FLOWERY BRANCH 5, MILL CREEK 1: Jake Beaver picked up the win with five strikeouts, while Aaron Attaway had four strikeouts to earn the save. At the plate, JB Bell had a pair of hits for the Falcons.

CHEROKEE BLUFF 12, DENMARK 2: Clay Tyas threw four innings of hitless ball with six strikeouts for the Bears on Tuesday. Tyas also drove in three runs for Cherokee Bluff.

