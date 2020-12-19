High school basketball: Gainesville boys win on Blackburn's last-second 3-pointer against Banks County

Luke Blackburn knocked down a last-second 3-pointer for Gainesville in a 77-76 win against Banks County on Friday.
Jimmie Jackson had a team-high 20 points for the Red Elephants, while Robert Reisman had 16 points.
Eli Pitts had 13 points for Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE GIRLS 60, MEADOWCREEK 37: Lauren Teasley had a game-high 30 points for the Lady Red Elephants on Friday, while Keke Jones chipped in 22.
Up next, Gainesville hosts Arlington Christian at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
High school scores can be reported by emailing sports@gainesvilletimes.com.