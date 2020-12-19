By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school basketball: Gainesville boys win on Blackburn's last-second 3-pointer against Banks County
Luke Blackburn knocked down a last-second 3-pointer for Gainesville in a 77-76 win against Banks County on Friday. 

Jimmie Jackson had a team-high 20 points for the Red Elephants, while Robert Reisman had 16 points. 

Eli Pitts had 13 points for Gainesville. 

GAINESVILLE GIRLS 60, MEADOWCREEK 37: Lauren Teasley had a game-high 30 points for the Lady Red Elephants on Friday, while Keke Jones chipped in 22. 

Up next, Gainesville hosts Arlington Christian at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. 


